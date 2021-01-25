New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 23.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 17.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

