New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

NEWR stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

