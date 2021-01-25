New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,593,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,016,000 after buying an additional 461,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after purchasing an additional 501,374 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,561,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,178,000 after purchasing an additional 147,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,479,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

