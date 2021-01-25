Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $403.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

