Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $650.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $565.17 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $516.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

