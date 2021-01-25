Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0258 on Top Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $28,755.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00089850 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Rakon (RKN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000969 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016619 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00332151 BTC.
- BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00027994 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.
