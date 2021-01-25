Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Achieves $17.47 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010174 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003981 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,388,096 coins and its circulating supply is 16,963,730 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.