National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 928 ($12.12) price target on the stock.

NG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid plc (NG.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,007.21 ($13.16).

LON:NG opened at GBX 875.80 ($11.44) on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The stock has a market cap of £31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 901.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 898.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is 117.22%.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

