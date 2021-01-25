National Bank Financial Comments on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRU. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of MRU opened at C$57.06 on Monday. Metro Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.03 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of C$14.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.09.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.