Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $140.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.81. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.63.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

