Nasdacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $313,800.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $221,240.15 and approximately $313,800.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,477,336 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

