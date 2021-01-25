Narrative (NRVE) Price Up 127% Over Last Week

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 111.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Narrative has traded up 127% against the US dollar. One Narrative token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Narrative has a total market cap of $100,314.99 and approximately $74.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00055534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00127019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00273361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00068262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038635 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative launched on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.