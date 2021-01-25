Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report sales of $24.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $25.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $107.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $108.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $125.22 million, with estimates ranging from $122.60 million to $127.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

