Nano Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75.91 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Nano has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market cap of $447.08 million and $75.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00009932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,781.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.90 or 0.04132097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.00420781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.56 or 0.01324858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00519947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00421620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00275856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00022506 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

