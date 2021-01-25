Naka Bodhi Token Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $28,703.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

