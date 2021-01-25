Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEURV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €249.29 ($293.28).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

