Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

MPLX opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 751,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 153,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

