MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (MOR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR: MOR) recently:

1/22/2021 – MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MOR traded down €1.94 ($2.28) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €96.58 ($113.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €93.84 and its 200-day moving average is €100.78. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG (MORF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG (MORF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.