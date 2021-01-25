Morgan Stanley Sells 157 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 75.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 41.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBPO opened at $118.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

China Biologic Products Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

