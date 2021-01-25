Morgan Stanley Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

