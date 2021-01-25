Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,521 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

