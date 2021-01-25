Morgan Stanley Makes New $274,000 Investment in Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Trine Acquisition by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Trine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trine Acquisition stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08. Trine Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $25.42.

Trine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

