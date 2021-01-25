Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000.

NASDAQ TUSA opened at $43.47 on Monday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

