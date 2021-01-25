Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 1,304.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

IBUY opened at $127.36 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.