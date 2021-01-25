Morgan Stanley Has $308,000 Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 109.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSC. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

