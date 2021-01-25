Morgan Stanley Has $260,000 Holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NORW stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

