Morgan Stanley Buys 3,119 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1,813.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $103.57 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47.

