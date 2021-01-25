Morgan Stanley Buys 15,350 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $21.52 million during the quarter.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.