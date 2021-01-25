Morgan Stanley Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $108.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

