More Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $274.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One More Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $44,783.22 and approximately $274.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, More Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.19 or 0.04237663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017611 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

