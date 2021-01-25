Monkey Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $38,769.17 and $1.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,872,920 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

