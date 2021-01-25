Mondi’s (MONDY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MONDY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Mondi stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

