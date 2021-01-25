Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,740 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

LON MNDI traded down GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,781.50 ($23.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,770.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,606.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

Get Mondi plc (MNDI.L) alerts:

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi plc (MNDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.