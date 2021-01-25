Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,740 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.
LON MNDI traded down GBX 48.50 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,781.50 ($23.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,770.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,606.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. Mondi plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01.
Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Company Profile
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi plc (MNDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.