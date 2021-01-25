Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.07.

NYSE:MOH opened at $223.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

