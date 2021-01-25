Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Shares Gap Down to $1.53

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.42. Molecular Data shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 51,698 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data comprises about 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned about 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.