Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $10.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $531,600.00. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $18.84 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.11 million, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

