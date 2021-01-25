Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Ian Clements acquired 2,470 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,852.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

