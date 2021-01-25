Mirrored Tesla Market Cap Tops $6.20 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $209,351.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be bought for approximately $872.62 or 0.02523113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Tesla alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00051883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00124406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00071266 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00261836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00036797 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 7,106 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance . Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Tesla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.