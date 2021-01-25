Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $142,238.00

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for $13.57 or 0.00039990 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $3.34 million and $142,238.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 245,982 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

