Mirror Protocol Market Cap Achieves $72.35 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $72.35 million and $6.40 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00008073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00125820 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00073199 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00266511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00067713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037630 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,413,266 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.