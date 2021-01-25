Milestone Advisory Partners Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Advisory Partners reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,492,245 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07.

