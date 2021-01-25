Milestone Advisory Partners Purchases New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 796,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,075,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $422,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,378,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after acquiring an additional 170,025 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 275,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 100,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,236. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.