Milestone Advisory Partners Has $320,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Milestone Advisory Partners lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.25. 95,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.