Milestone Advisory Partners Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,614.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $6,924,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.16. 3,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,514. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $295.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

