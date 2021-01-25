Michael Douglass Hill Sells 7,060 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,491,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30.

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.52. 355,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,807. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Upland Software by 620.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.