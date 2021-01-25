Methanex (MEOH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEOH stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEOH. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

