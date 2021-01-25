Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (MX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.57 million.

Shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock opened at C$46.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.87. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of C$13.24 and a 12-month high of C$62.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,395.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

