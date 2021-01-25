Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and $632,588.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.62 or 0.04131316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,712,391 coins and its circulating supply is 79,712,287 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.