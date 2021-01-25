MesChain (MES) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. MesChain has a total market cap of $134,973.64 and approximately $24,953.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MesChain token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MesChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00055027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00128024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00074947 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00273466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038121 BTC.

MesChain Profile