Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,203 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRSN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

